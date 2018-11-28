Lakers' Lonzo Ball: X-ray on tap
Ball, who sprained his left ankle during Tuesday's loss to the Nuggets, was seen going to the X-ray room following the contest, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Ball went to the locker room shortly before halftime, started the third quarter, but then was pulled early and spent the remainder of the game on the bench. Until the results of the X-ray are revealed, Ball should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers.
