Lakers' Lonzo Ball: X-rays return negative
Ball's (ankle) X-rays returned negative and he is being considered day-to-day, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Ball avoided any structural damage with his sprained ankle and should be considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers. Ball himself is optimistic, stating "I'm playing Thursday." More information on his recovery should emerge as the team goes through practices and shootarounds.
