Doncic (groin) is good to go for Tuesday's game versus the Hawks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Doncic will push through the groin issue, but he may have his minutes monitored on the second leg of a back-to-back. Still, any time Doncic is active, he's a must-start option in fantasy leagues.

