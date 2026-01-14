Lakers' Luka Doncic: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Doncic (groin) is good to go for Tuesday's game versus the Hawks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Doncic will push through the groin issue, but he may have his minutes monitored on the second leg of a back-to-back. Still, any time Doncic is active, he's a must-start option in fantasy leagues.
