Lakers' Luka Doncic: Begins next phase of rehab
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Doncic (hamstring) said Wednesday that he has started running again, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.
Doncic has been sidelined by a Grade 2 left hamstring strain since April 2. He said he was originally given an eight-week timetable, but he's been doing everything in his power to beat that. He's yet to be cleared for contact and remains week-to-week for the time being, but he's at least trending in the right direction.
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