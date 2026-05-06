Doncic (hamstring) said Wednesday that he has started running again, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Doncic has been sidelined by a Grade 2 left hamstring strain since April 2. He said he was originally given an eight-week timetable, but he's been doing everything in his power to beat that. He's yet to be cleared for contact and remains week-to-week for the time being, but he's at least trending in the right direction.