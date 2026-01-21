Doncic amassed 38 points (12-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 115-107 win over the Nuggets.

It was Doncic's fifth triple-double of the season and the 87th of his career, as he slowly closes the gap on Jason Kidd (107) for sixth place on the NBA's all-time list. Doncic has scored 30-pluis points in seven of 10 games so far in January, averaging 33.3 points, 8.6 assists, 6.8 boards, 3.5 threes and 1.6 steals this month.