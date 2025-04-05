Doncic recorded 35 points (10-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 11-11 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 36 minutes during Friday's 124-108 win over New Orleans.

Doncic had a hard time finding the bottom oof the basket agains the Warriors but he came back to life and led the team in scoring. Although his three-point stroke is still struggling, the rest of his game is at an elite level, and his acquisition is reaping massive benefits for the Lakers. The team is 8-4 when Doncic scores 30-plus points, and they'll give him all the minutes he can handle to reach that goal.