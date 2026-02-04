Doncic tallied 24 points (8-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 29 minutes during the Lakers' 125-109 win over the Nets on Tuesday.

Tuesday was the first time since Dec. 20 that Doncic played less than 30 minutes in a game, though that had to do with the Lakers' building as much as a 39-point cushion, which led to the starters sitting for most of the fourth quarter. He still managed to extend his streak of 24-plus-point games to 19 while finishing as the Lakers' second-leading scorer behind LeBron James (25 points). Doncic has averaged 33.3 points, 8.4 assists, 8.1 rebounds, 4.6 threes and 1.1 steals over 34.7 minutes per game across his last 10 outings.