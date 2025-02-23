Doncic (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Doncic was held out of Thursday's win against the Trail Blazers while managing a left calf strain that he suffered Christmas Day, but he's been given the green light to play Saturday. Doncic is averaging 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists over 26.7 minutes per game over his first three games with the Lakers.