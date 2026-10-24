Doncic notched 23 points (8-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 125-117 win over the Clippers.

Doncic had an uneven night in the win. He finished third on the team in scoring and committed a career-high 11 turnovers. He played much better in Wednesday's opener, scoring 28 points in three quarters against Golden State. With LeBron James gone to Philadelphia, last season's scoring champion is the centerpiece in Los Angeles, and he'll look to bounce back Sunday in Utah.