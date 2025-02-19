Lakers head coach JJ Redick said Tuesday that Doncic will operate under a minutes restriction in Wednesday's game against Charlotte, though Doncic isn't expected to face any limitations thereafter, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Though the Lakers will still look to keep Doncic's playing time in check on the front end of a back-to-back set, the superstar guard should at least push for a 30-minute role coming out of the All-Star break after he played 24 and 23 minutes in his first two appearances with the Lakers. After Wednesday's contest, expect Doncic's playing time to fall around the 35.5 minutes per game he had been averaging for the Mavericks before straining his left calf Christmas Day and then getting traded to the Lakers on Feb. 2.