Lakers' Luka Doncic: Dials up game-high 34 in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Doncic racked up 34 points (8-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 17-20 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 128-121 win over the Grizzlies.
The 26-year-old superstar scored at least 30 points for a third straight game, and the 13th time in 16 contests dating back to Nov. 15. Over that stretch, Doncic is averaging 33.5 points, 8.4 assists, 7.6 boards, 3.3 threes and 1.4 steals, and his 33.6 points per game on the season leads the NBA.
