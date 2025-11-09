Doncic contributed 22 points (7-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Saturday's 122-102 loss to the Hawks.

Doncic didn't have his most efficient performance from the field, though he still led the Lakers in scoring. The superstar point guard's 22 points marked a new season low, and he has scored at least 35 in four of his six regular-season outings thus far. Still, he led the team in assists, securing his sixth game with a double-double or better in as many appearances.