Doncic supplied 23 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes in Thursday's 114-110 preseason win over the Kings.

Doncic didn't put together his most efficient outing but got to the charity stripe often and finished with a game-high 23 points. However, the star point guard also committed five turnovers. Through two preseason appearances, both against the Kings, he has totaled 44 points, six assists, five rebounds and 10 turnovers in 41 minutes.