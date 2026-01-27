Doncic posted 46 points (15-25 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 11 assists and seven rebounds across 38 minutes in Monday's 129-118 win over the Bulls.

Doncic racked up a game-high 46 points, 20 of which came in the third quarter, reaching the 40-point threshold for the eighth time this season. He also knocked down a game- and season-high eight triples. Additionally, the superstar point guard led all players in assists, securing his fourth consecutive contest with a double-double or better. Doncic has recorded three double-doubles and a triple-double over his last four games, during which he has averaged 37.3 points, 10.0 assists, 9.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest.