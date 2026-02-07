Lakers head coach JJ Redick said Saturday that Doncic is dealing with a mild hamstring strain and is considered day-to-day moving forward, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Doncic picked up an unspecified hamstring injury Thursday, and further testing revealed he's dealing with just a mild strain. The issue will prevent him from playing in Saturday's game against Golden State, but Doncic will be day-to-day moving forward. The Lakers play OKC on Monday and San Antonio on Tuesday, and it's possible Doncic could return during the back-to-back set.