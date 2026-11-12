Doncic finished Wednesday's 123-112 win over the Bucks with 32 points (10-25 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals across 32 minutes. He exited to the locker room late in the fourth quarter due to an apparent right ankle injury and did not return, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Doncic didn't deliver his most efficient shooting effort, though he still led all players in scoring while knocking down a game-high-tying five triples. He has now reached the 30-point threshold in each of his last nine appearances. The superstar floor general also tied for the game-best mark in steals, logging multiple swipes for the fourth time over his last six outings. However, Doncic's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game at Phoenix, as he landed on Kyle Kuzma's foot and exited to the locker room Wednesday.