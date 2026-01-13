Doncic provided 42 points (16-25 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals across 37 minutes in Monday's 124-112 loss to the Kings.

Doncic stuffed the stat sheet while leading all players in scoring, albeit in a losing effort. The superstar point guard reached the 40-point threshold for the seventh time in 30 regular-season appearances and for the first time since Dec. 18. He also recorded a game-high-tying eight assists and has now dished out at least eight dimes in seven consecutive contests. Additionally, he tallied a game-best four steals, tallying multiple swipes for a fourth straight game. While Doncic's struggles from beyond the arc continued Monday, he has still scored at least 30 points in five of his six games to open January.