Doncic posted 52 points (17-30 FG, 8-18 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 132-123 win over the Jazz.

Doncic put on a masterclass during Sunday's matinee, helping the Lakers claw back from an early 18-point deficit as he notched his first 50-point performance of the season. It was the 10th 50-point game of Doncic's career, and he became just the third Laker in franchise history to tally 50-plus points and 10 assists in a game, joining Elgin Baylor and Jerry West.