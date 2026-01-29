Doncic exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers due to an apparent lower left leg injury, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Doncic fell off Cleveland's elevated court and appeared to turn his left ankle before limping to the locker room with 7:46 remaining in the opening quarter. He should be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light. If he's unable to check back in, Gabe Vincent and Rui Hachimura would be candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way.