Doncic is probable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets with a right ankle sprain, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Doncic is expected to be available for the front end of the Lakers' back-to-back set Wednesday. The superstar guard has averaged 30.8 points, 9.5 assists, 9.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 37.7 minutes over seven games in March.