Doncic (leg) is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Rockets, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After exiting Saturday's loss to the Clippers with a left leg contusion, the superstar guard is likely to return from a one-game absence Thursday. Doncic's presence will likely send Nick Smith back to the bench. Over his last six outings, Doncic has averaged 31.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.2 steals in 34.8 minutes per contest.