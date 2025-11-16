Doncic notched 41 points (9-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 18-20 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 119-95 win over the Bucks.

The Lakers needed Doncic to be at his best Saturday, and the star point guard delivered in a big way. This was his fourth game with at least 40 points through 10 regular-season appearances, and the five-time All-Star continues to lead the NBA in points per game. He also delivered an efficient performance from beyond the arc against Milwaukee after shooting just 30.0 percent from downtown in his previous three outings.