Doncic closed Monday's 125-108 loss to Phoenix with 38 points (15-26 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes.

Doncic has scored 30 or more points in seven consecutive games now, as his league-best scoring average has increased to 35.3 points per game. He collected 11 rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes of play in the team's second game in as many nights. On the defensive end, it was only Doncic's third outing this season without registering a steal or block.