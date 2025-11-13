Doncic supplied 19 points (7-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 121-92 loss to the Thunder.

No other Lakers starter managed more than 13 points on the night, and only four Los Angeles players in total scored in double digits in the rout. It was the first time Doncic failed to score at least 20 points in a game himself this season, but the 26-year-old superstar is still averaging a blistering 34.9 points, 9.1 boards, 8.9 assists, 3.5 threes and 1.8 steals through his first eight contests.