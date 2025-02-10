Doncic (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Utah, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Doncic hasn't played since Christmas Day while recovering from the left calf strain that he suffered in his final appearance for the Mavericks, but he looks as though he could be ready to make his Lakers debut Monday. The superstar guard has resumed taking part in 5-on-5 practices, which bodes well for his potential return to the court if he checks out fine following Monday's morning shootaround. If Doncic remains sidelined, however, the Lakers would likely lean on Austin Reaves to operate at point guard, while Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht (personal) could also take on more minutes.
