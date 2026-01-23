Doncic had 32 points (11-27 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 39 minutes during Thursday's 112-104 loss to the Clippers.

Doncic reached the 30-point mark for the 25th time this season, second-most in the league, while also leading the team in rebounds and assists in Thursday's loss to the Clippers. The superstar guard remains the NBA's leader in points per game as the All-Star Break approaches next month, and over 11 games in January, Doncic is averaging 33.2 points, 8.5 assists, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 threes and 1.7 steals over 36.6 minutes per contest.