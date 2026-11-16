Doncic recorded 43 points (13-28 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 12-14 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 131-123 win over the Suns.

Doncic got off to a blazing hot start Sunday, knocking down three three-pointers en route to 20 points in the first quarter. His dominant play continued past the first frame as he finished with five threes and a game-high 43 points. The star guard has now made at least five threes in 10 of 12 appearances this season and has recorded seven 40-plus-point performances.