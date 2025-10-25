Doncic finished with 49 points (14-23 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 16-19 FT), 11 boards and eight assists across 35 minutes in Friday's 128-100 win over the Timberwolves.

Doncic surpassed the 20-point mark before the end of the first quarter, and he carried the Lakers on his back throughout the entire contest. The star guard became the first player in NBA history to open a season with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, 10 boards and five dimes. He's opened the season with 92 points, 23 rebounds and 17 assists combined through his first two games of the 2025-26 campaign.