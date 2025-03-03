Doncic chipped in 29 points (9-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 108-102 victory over the Clippers.

The five-time All-Star led the Lakers in scoring despite leaving the game briefly in the first half to get his right hip checked out in the locker room. Doncic has topped 20 points in four of the last five contests, averaging 26.4 points, 9.2 boards, 7.6 assists, 2.8 threes and 2.4 steals over that stretch as he shows signs of reclaiming his usual form with his new team.