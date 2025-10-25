Lakers' Luka Doncic: Iffy for Sunday
Doncic (finger) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Doncic is in jeopardy of missing Sunday's contest due to a sprained left finger. If the superstar is ultimately ruled out, Marcus Smart, Gabe Vincent and Bronny James are candidates for increased playing time. Doncic has dropped at least 43 points in each of the Lakers' two games to start the season, averaging 46.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 62.0 percent from the field in 38.0 minutes per contest.
