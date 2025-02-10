Doncic (calf) is questionable for Monday's game against Utah, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Doncic has been on the shelf since Christmas Day due to a left calf strain, though he has been upgraded to questionable to make his Lakers debut Monday. The superstar resumed his activity in 5-on-5 practice after making his way to Los Angeles following last Saturday's trade, which bodes well for his potential return to the court. If Doncic remains sidelined, Gabe Vincent could take on an increased role against the Jazz.