Doncic (calf) is questionable for Monday's game against Utah, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.
Doncic has been on the shelf since Christmas Day due to a left calf strain, though he has been upgraded to questionable to make his Lakers debut Monday. The superstar resumed his activity in 5-on-5 practice after making his way to Los Angeles following last Saturday's trade, which bodes well for his potential return to the court. If Doncic remains sidelined, Gabe Vincent could take on an increased role against the Jazz.
More News
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Targeting Monday for debut•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: May be ready to debut Saturday•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Will practice 5-on-5 Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Headed to Hollywood•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Could be back before All-Star break•
-
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Out at least one month•