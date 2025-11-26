Doncic closed with 43 points (14-28 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 8-11 FT), nine rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 135-118 win over the Clippers.

It was the 51st time in his career that Doncic had scored at least 40 points in a game, and he came within one board of his 10th career 40-point triple-double. The 26-year-old superstar instead had to settle for his 10th double-double of the season in 13 games. Doncic has delivered at least 30 points in four straight games and six of his last nine, averaging 32.4 points, 9.7 assists, 7.6 boards, 3.8 threes and 2.2 steals over the latter stretch.