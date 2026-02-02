Doncic finished with 30 points (10-23 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes in Sunday's 112-100 loss to the Knicks.

Doncic stuffed the stat sheet, leading all scorers with 30 points and all players with 15 rebounds while finishing two assists shy of a triple-double. The superstar has logged a double-double or triple-double in seven of his past 10 appearances, scoring at least 25 points in each contest. Win or lose, Doncic's offensive firepower consistently shines through for the Lakers.