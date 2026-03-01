Doncic posted 26 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block over 29 minutes during the Lakers' 129-101 win over the Warriors on Saturday.

Doncic put together a strong stat line on his 27th birthday, as he led the Lakers in points while finishing second in assists behind LeBron James (nine). Doncic has played well in each of his last five outings since returning from a four-game absence due to a left hamstring strain. Since his return, he has averaged 30.4 points, 9.0 assists, 6.8 rebounds, 4.8 threes, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks over 35.4 minutes per game.