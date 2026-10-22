Doncic produced 28 points (7-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 127-105 win over the Warriors.

Doncic opened the regular season with a strong all-around performance, and while his shooting line wasn't entirely efficient, he caused damage from three while also filling out that stat sheet as he often does -- he ended just two rebounds and three assists away from a triple-double despite playing just 30 minutes. Scoring prowess aside, his rebounding and playmaking reinforce his elite fantasy ceiling. The six turnovers were a drawback, but his high usage should keep him among the league's most productive fantasy options every time he steps on the hardwood.