Doncic registered 38 points (14-28 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 121-111 victory over the Hornets.

Doncic did a good chunk of the heavy lifting on the offensive end Monday, though he couldn't quite get comfortable from beyond the arc. That didn't stop him from firing up shots, and he's now drilled four or more triples in three consecutive games. Doncic has put up 35 or more points in three of his last five appearances.