Doncic accumulated 34 points (11-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 111-101 loss to the Celtics.

Doncic played through his injured right knee and logged 37 minutes, eventually leading the team with a well-rounded performance.Doncic's perimeter game has been excellent over the past week, with 15 three-pointers over the past three games. LeBron James (groin) will miss at least a week and joins an already-crowded injury report for the Lakers, so Doncic will be called upon the be the primary offensive catalyst for the team.