Doncic (knee) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Knicks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic is dealing with a contusion on his right knee, but that likely won't keep him from playing against the Knicks on Thursday. The superstar nearly recorded a triple-double in Tuesday's win against the Pelicans, finishing with 30 points, eight rebounds, 15 assists, one steal and one block, showing he's starting to get back to form as one of the best offensive players in the league.