Doncic (leg) has been upgraded to probable for Thursday's game against the Rockets.

Doncic sat out Tuesday's contest against the Suns with a lower left leg contusion but is on track to return for the Lakers' Christmas Day matchup with the Rockets. Over his past five games, the superstar guard is averaging 30.4 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals while shooting 39.5 percent from the field and 24.5 percent from beyond the arc.