Doncic (groin) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

Doncic has officially been diagnosed with left groin soreness, and it appears as though he's day-to-day. Following Monday's game against the Kings, Doncic said he was uncertain if he'd play the second leg of this back-to-back set. Presumably, he will warm up before a decision is made on his status.

