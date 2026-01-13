Lakers' Luka Doncic: Listed as questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Doncic (groin) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
Doncic has officially been diagnosed with left groin soreness, and it appears as though he's day-to-day. Following Monday's game against the Kings, Doncic said he was uncertain if he'd play the second leg of this back-to-back set. Presumably, he will warm up before a decision is made on his status.
