Lakers' Luka Doncic: Logs massive 36/9/8 line in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Doncic contributed 36 points (10-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 12-13 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one block across 39 minutes during Sunday's 120-114 win over Memphis.
The Lakers' first unit was on point Sunday night with Doncic leading a third-quarter charge to put the game back within reach. Sunday marked Doncic's fourth consecutive game with 30-plus points, and his eighth time surpassing that barrier over his last 10 games.
More News
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Dials up game-high 34 in win•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Paces team with 30 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Paces team with 34 points•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Scores 25 in Christmas Day loss•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Good to go for Christmas Day•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Likely to play Christmas Day•