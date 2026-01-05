Doncic contributed 36 points (10-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 12-13 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and one block across 39 minutes during Sunday's 120-114 win over Memphis.

The Lakers' first unit was on point Sunday night with Doncic leading a third-quarter charge to put the game back within reach. Sunday marked Doncic's fourth consecutive game with 30-plus points, and his eighth time surpassing that barrier over his last 10 games.