Lakers coach JJ Redick said Wednesday that Doncic (calf) could make his team debut Saturday against the Pacers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Doncic has been sidelined by a calf strain since Christmas Day, but he continues to make progress in his recovery and is closing in on making his Lakers debut after being acquired from the Mavericks on Sunday. He practiced Wednesday, and if he responds well, a return against the Pacers on Saturday or against the Jazz on Monday is on the table. Whenever he makes his Lakers debut, Doncic could face a minute restriction right off the bat.