Doncic notched 32 points (9-23 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 12 assists, seven rebounds and four steals across 43 minutes during Thursday's 113-109 overtime victory over the Knicks.

Doncic recorded his second consecutive contest with a double-double, marking his 16th outing with a double-double or better across 32 regular-season appearances. The superstar point guard did struggle a bit with efficiency, putting up 20-plus shot attempts for the fourth time through seven outings since the All-Star break, during which he has shot only 41.4 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from beyond the arc. Doncic also racked up a game-high mark in steals, tying his season high with four swipes.