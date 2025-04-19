Doncic (quadriceps) is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's Game 1 against the Timberwolves.
Doncic was held out of the regular-season finale against the Trail Blazers in order to manage a left quadriceps injury, but that won't prevent him from playing in the Lakers' postseason opener Saturday. In his 22 regular-season appearances for the Lakers, Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals over 35.1 minutes per game while connecting on 37.9 percent of his three-point attempts.
More News
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Expected to play vs. Minnesota•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Not playing in season finale•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Impressive 39-point showing•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Drops 45 points in return to Dallas•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Tossed against OKC on Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Available to play Tuesday•