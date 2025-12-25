Doncic is questionable for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Doncic sustained a left leg contusion Saturday, and he missed Tuesday's contest as a result. A previous report from Shams Charania of ESPN indicated Doncic was likely to play on Christmas Day, but the Lakers are labeling the star guard as questionable. If Doncic were to sit, Nick Smith would likely draw a second consecutive start..