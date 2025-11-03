Doncic (rest) will not play Monday against Portland, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

After logging 38 minutes Sunday against the Heat with 29 points (9-22 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals, Doncic is being held out of the second leg of this back-to-back set as a precaution. Look for him to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Spurs.