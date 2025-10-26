Doncic (finger/leg) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings and will miss at least one week, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Doncic is dealing with a left finger sprain and a lower leg contusion. With LeBron James (knee) sidelined, Doncic was off to a fast start, averaging 46.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 62.0 percent from the field in 38.0 minutes over two games. With Doncic and James out, Austin Reaves will likely be the Lakers' go-to playmaker, with reserves like Marcus Smart, Dalton Knecht and Jake LaRavia stepping into larger roles.