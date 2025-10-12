default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Doncic (rest) won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Warriors, Mark Medina of TheSportingTribune.com reports.

Doncic will continue to sit out of the preseason. It was recently reported that Doncic is participating in scrimmages at training camp, so his availability for the regular season opener remains without question. His next chance to suit up comes Tuesday against the Suns.

More News