Doncic posted 31 points (8-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 9-12 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in Friday's 117-116 preseason loss to the Kings.

Doncic led all players in scoring and was efficient from beyond the arc, albeit in a losing effort. The five-time All-Star also dished out a game-high mark in assists. The superstar point guard appeared in 28 regular-season games with Los Angeles after being traded from Dallas last season, averaging 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game during that span.