Doncic notched 30 points (9-22 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 9-13 FT), five rebounds and 11 assists in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 128-106 loss to the Pistons.

Although Doncic was ice-cold beyond the arc, he padded his totals with several trips to the charity stripe and decent mid-range shooting. Doncic reached another double-double after failing to reach the milestone over the past three games, but his scoring totals have remained high since returning from a one-game absence.